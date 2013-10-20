CHEAT SHEET
    'Gravity' Wins Box Office

    Moviegoers can’t get enough of Sandra Bullock and George Clooney. Gravity topped the box office for the third week in a row, bringing in $30 million and overtaking Carrie, which finished a disappointing second with $17 million and coming in just behind Captain Philips. Carrie had been projected to run neck-and-neck with Gravity, which has grossed $170 million so far. The weekend’s other openers, Escape Plan and The Fifth Estate also did poorly. The action-flick Escape Plan only took in $9.8 million, and the film based on WikiLeaks flopped with just $1.7 million—the worst opening of any movie this year. Bravo to Julian Assange for getting his way?

