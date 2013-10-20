‘Gravity’ Wins Box Office

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Los Angeles Times
Moviegoers can’t get enough of Sandra Bullock and George Clooney. Gravity topped the box office for the third week in a row, bringing in $30 million and overtaking Carrie, which finished a disappointing second with $17 million and coming in just behind Captain Philips. Carrie had been projected to run neck-and-neck with Gravity, which has grossed $170 million so far. The weekend’s other openers, Escape Plan and The Fifth Estate also did poorly. The action-flick Escape Plan only took in $9.8 million, and the film based on WikiLeaks flopped with just $1.7 million—the worst opening of any movie this year. Bravo to Julian Assange for getting his way?