Gravity’s Space-Diaper Fiasco; Beyoncé Debuts Her First Calendar

Gravity's Space-Diaper Fiasco: Although movie critics gave Gravity, the new film featuring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney, generally positive reviews, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson had a bone to pick with producers over some scientific inaccuracies. The most pressing matter, Tyson pointed out, was the absence of Maximum Absorbency Garments—or adult space diapers. According to Time magazine, when Bullock returned from her space walk and stripped out of her suit, she should have been “wringing with sweat” and wearing a large, puffy blue diaper. Instead, Bullock is seen sporting a tank top and boy shorts, which while showing off her great physique, are not exactly scientifically accurate. Movie fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment that the diapers were not included in the wardrobe selection—and Buzzfeed conveniently Photoshopped the missing space diaper onto just about everything. [Time]

Beyoncé Debuts Her First Calendar: On Monday, Beyoncé announced the release of her first calendar. Only two pictures have been revealed thus far, including the cover image, which features Beyoncé in a Givenchy hat and sparkly black top, and an image of the singer peek-a-booing behind a door sporting nude, high-waisted panties -- similar to those worn by Miley Cyrus at the VMAs. [The Cut]

Crazed One Direction Fans Steal a Band Member's Underwear: A group of six Australian One Direction fansgirls snuck into the band's rented Sydney apartment and stole a pair of underwear from the balcony. The underwear belonged to band member Liam Payne, who witnessed the theft. Although the fans ran away, they were later apprehended by security. The underwear was returned to Payne -- but not until after one of the thieving fans tried them on. Payne took to Twitter, expressing his confusion: “Strangest way I’ve ever woken up, [sic] When ur in bed butt naked an sum1 is trying to force open ur balcony this is gunna be a strange day.” [Cosmoplitan]

Paris Hilton Shows Off Her Style in New Music Video "Good Time": Paris Hilton released the music video for her first song "Good Time" from her sophmore album, the first for Hilton in more than five years. In true Paris style, the video opens with Hilton wearing a black studded one-piece swimsuit, followed by a neon yellow bustier with a matching sparkling pencil skirt and a white bikini with a gold choker collar. Hilton's album is set for release in 2014, but an official date has yet to be announced. [Just Jared]

Inventor of Wrinkle-Free Cotton Dies: The inventor of wrinkle-free cotton, Dr. Ruth Benerito, died at age 97 in her home in Metairie, Louisiana on October 5. Wrinkle-free -- or permanent press cotton -- changed the home economics of the 1960s and was referred to by The New York Times as “one of the most significant technological developments of the 20th century.” Benerito’s work earned her a spot in the Inventor’s Hall of Fame in 2008, and by the end of her life, she held the rights to over 50 patents. [The New York Times]