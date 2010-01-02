Great Performances: Vienna Philharmonic
Last night, Julie Andrews hosted PBS's Great Performances: From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2010. In this clip, conductor Georges Prêtre leads the Philharmonic through Strauss' "One Heart, One Mind" while a pair of star dancers from the Paris Opera Company flit through the antiquities section of the Kunsthistorisches Museum.
