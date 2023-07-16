Nudists Beware: Great White Sharks Spotted at Famed Beach

Three young great white sharks were spotted recently at Black’s Beach in San Diego, a stretch of coastline beloved by surfers and nudists. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reports that the fearsome predators—between 6 and 9 feet long—were feasting on the carcass of a sea lion when lifeguards spotted them on Friday. “While these sharks were not exhibiting any aggressive behavior toward humans at the time of the sighting, lifeguards recommend exercising caution,” the agency said in a statement.