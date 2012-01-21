Greek Debt Talks Hit Snag

CHEAT SHEET
Negotiators at work on brokering a debt-swap deal between Greece and private creditors took off for the weekend with plenty of details left to hash out, sources told Reuters. Earlier reports had said that a deal that would save the country from default could be reached by Monday, but a speedy resolution now seems less certain. “Discussions will continue over the phone this weekend but an agreement is unlikely before next week, if there is an agreement at all,” said a source with knowledge of the talks. “Things are complicated, we are getting closer on the numbers but there is still quite some work ahead.”