Greek Police Use Tear Gas on Protesters

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BBC
Protesters outside the Greek Parliament were met with tear gas Wednesday as police tried to break up the crowd. The protesters around Syntagma Square were demonstrating against proposed austerity measures, which are required as part of the EU and IMF bailout. When the police fired tear gas into the crowd, protesters threw yogurt and stones in response. George Papandreou, Greece’s prime minister, is trying to get approval for €28 billion ($39.7 billion) in cuts between 2012 and 2015; disapproval for this plan inspired the general strike.