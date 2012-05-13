Greek President Holds Final Talks

CHEAT SHEET
Matters may be out of Karolos Papoulias’s hands. A last-ditch effort between the Greek president and leaders of the three big parties to form a unity government in the country--where voters are outraged by austerity measures--has reportedly fallen apart. The talks lasted less than two hours. A government must be formed by May 17, or new elections will be held next month. The New Democracy and PASOK parties seemed to be willing to compromise on austerity measures—but the far-left Syriza coalition, opposed the restrictions imposed by the bailout. The president will meet with four smaller parties later Sunday.