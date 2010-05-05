Greek Protests Turn Deadly

CHEAT SHEET
Three people died in a bank that protesters set on fire in Athens during a nationwide general strike over spending cuts and tax increases. Demonstrators also rushed the Greek parliament’s stairs and yelled “thieves” at MPs. Due to the strike, flights in and out of Greece stopped at midnight, trains and ferries canceled their service and schools, hospitals and many offices shut down. After the $142-billion bailout by the EU and the IMF, the Greek parliament has proposed to freeze wages, cut pensions, and raise taxes to cut $38 billion from the budget within two years. The changes would keep the country from defaulting on their loans and also reduce the 13.6 percent deficit.