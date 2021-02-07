Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Engaged to Shailene Woodley
TYING THE KNOT
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced that he is engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, just days after the two were outed as a couple. Rodgers, 37, made the announcement as he accepted the 2021 Most Valuable Player award during the NFL Honors ceremony Saturday night. “It’s an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped,” he said, presumably referring to COVID-19 testing. “Playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career.” Woodley appeared in HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and the “Divergent” series and was previously dating rugby player Ben Volavola.