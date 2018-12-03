Green Bay Packers Fire Head Coach Mike McCarthy

The Green Bay Packers fired Head Coach Mike McCarthy on Sunday night after the team suffered a 20-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. “The 2018 season has not lived up to the expectations and standards of the Green Bay Packers. As a result, I made the difficult decision to relieve Mike McCarthy of his role as head coach, effective immediately,” Packers President and CEO Mike Murphy said in a statement. “Mike has been a terrific head coach and leader of the Packers for 13 seasons, during which time we experienced a great deal of success on and off the field,” he said. McCarthy coached 125 winning games and 77 losses throughout his career. In 2010, he led the Packers to victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. Offensive Coordinator Joe Philbin will reportedly fill in as the team’s interim coach.
