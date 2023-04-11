‘Green Book’ Actor’s Cause of Death Revealed After Body Found Dumped

Green Book star Frank Vallelonga Jr., whose body was found dumped in the Bronx in November, died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl and cocaine, according to a report by the New York Post. Citing the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office, the outlet said the 60-year-old’s death was caused by “acute intoxication due to combined effects” of both of the drugs. The cause of death confirms earlier suspicions by police that Vallelonga likely died of an overdose. His body was discovered outside a sheet-metal manufacturing company Nov. 28. Steven Smith was charged with concealment of a human corpse shortly afterwards as cops revealed they had video of the 35-year-old tossing the actor’s body from a car. Smith has denied he had any involvement in the actor’s death.
