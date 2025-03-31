Greenland’s new prime minister sent a blunt message to President Trump and his administration Sunday as the territory reels in the aftermath of a visit from Vice President JD Vance.

The comments from Jens-Frederik Nielsen also come one day after Trump suggested that military force was not off the table in acquiring the resource-rich island, telling NBC News’ Kristen Welker on Saturday: “No, I never take military force off the table. But I think there’s a good possibility that we could do it without military force.”

Nielsen’s statement comes in stark contrast to Vance’s Friday appearance at the Pituffik Space Force base in north-western Greenland, where the vice president said such a thing would not happen.

“We must listen when others talk about us. But we must not be shaken,” Nielsen said in a Facebook post.

“President Trump says the United States is ‘getting Greenland’. Let me make this clear: The U.S. is not getting that. We don’t belong to anyone else. We decide our own future.”

Nielsen added Greenlanders “must not act out of fear,” adding that “we must respond with peace, dignity and unity. And it is through these values that we must clearly, clearly and calmly show the American president that Greenland is ours.”

He concluded: “It was like that yesterday. That’s how it is today. And that’s how it will be in the future.”

Nunarput avataaniit eqqaaneqaraangat ilisimasassaraarput. Kisianni aalassatsinniarneqassanngilagut. Præsident Trump... Posted by Jens-Frederik Nielsen on Sunday, March 30, 2025

Vance insulted Denmark’s leadership during his brief, hours-long visit at the U.S. military base last Friday, reiterating the administration’s stance that “Denmark hasn’t done a good job at keeping Greenland safe.

The trip was scaled back to three hours from a three-day trip, initially announced as a cultural visit from second lady Usha Vance.

“Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland,” Vance said. “You have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass filled with incredible people. That has to change. And because it hasn’t changed, that’s why President Trump’s policy in Greenland is what it is.”

He added: “What we think is going to happen is that the Greenlanders are going to choose, through self-determination, to become independent of Denmark, and then we’re going to have conversations with the people of Greenland from there,” Vance said.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen responded to the criticism afterwards in a video post on X.

“I have a message for our American friends... and of course, we are open to criticism, but let me be completely honest. We do not appreciate the tone in which this is being delivered. This is not how you speak to close allies.”

Dear American friends.



We agree that status quo in the Artcic is not an option.



So let’s talk about how we can fix it - together.



Lars Løkke Rasmussen

Danish Foreign Minister pic.twitter.com/vQrcUP7cwi — Lars Løkke Rasmussen (@larsloekke) March 28, 2025

Former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt meanwhile told CNN Sunday, “I must say that we are taken aback by the language used by the vice president on Friday. First of all, this whole talk about Denmark not being a good ally, that is simply not true. And it is a little bit insulting, to be honest, that we have stood side by side with America for decades,” she said, according to The Hill.

In a statement, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said: “For many years, we have stood by the Americans in very difficult situations. The vice president’s reference to Denmark is not accurate.”