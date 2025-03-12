Politics

Greenland’s Only Pro-Trump Party Got Paltry Return in Election

TRUMPED

The Qulleq leader was the only one to say he trusts the U.S. president. His party got just 1.1 percent of the vote.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the jobs report from the Oval Office at the White House on March 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

