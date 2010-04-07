Greenspan Testifies to Congress
Alan Greenspan is testifying in front of the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission, giving Congress a chance to figure out what led to this recession, and giving Greenspan a chance to defend himself. Huffington Post caught Greenspan claiming a 70 percent success rate in his job—but isn't it the other 30 percent that counts?
