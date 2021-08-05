Video Shows Historic California Town of Greenville Destroyed by Wildfire
HELL ON EARTH
A small community in Northern California has been razed by wildfires overnight. Video footage taken from the Plumas County town of Greenville on Wednesday night showed apocalyptic scenes of many leveled buildings, raging flames, and bright red skies. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office issued an urgent evacuation order as the flames approached the historic town, writing on Facebook: “If you are still in the Greenville area, you are in imminent danger and you MUST leave now!! Evacuate to the south to Quincy. If you remain, emergency responders may not be able to assist you.” Pandora Valle, a spokesperson with the U.S. Forest Service, told The San Francisco Chronicle that “firefighters are fighting for the town of Greenville.” However, there are no details on the extent of the damage or casualties. The three-week-old Dixie Fire has grown to more than 428 square miles stretching across both Plumas and Butte counties.