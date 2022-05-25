Abbott Blames Shootings on Mental Health—but Says Uvalde Gunman Had No History
MAKE IT MAKE SENSE
In a Wednesday briefing on the massacre at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School, Texas officials blamed everything but the shooter’s easy access to firearms—from mental health to the fact the school had too many doors. Gov. Greg Abbott repeatedly said the main issue in school shootings was mental health—but simultaneously admitted that 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos had “no known” mental health or criminal history. Abbott argued that 18-year-olds have been able to buy long guns in Texas for more than 60 years, so it doesn’t explain why school shootings have only become prevalent in recent years. “One thing that has substantially changed is the status of mental health in our communities,” he said. “We as a government need to find a way to target that mental health challenge.” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick then suggested smaller schools needs to reduce entrances. “If he’d taken three more minutes to find an open door,” he said before trailing off. Several families of victims have expressed outrage that Ramos could buy two assault rifles days after his birthday this month.