Greg Gutfeld made yet another weird argument Tuesday on Fox News, this time about the sex life of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who has remained a frequent target on the network since her 2018 primary win.

On The Five, Gutfeld reacted to the congresswoman’s appearance on the I’ve Had It podcast earlier this month, in which she said that former President Donald Trump “affirms insecure men’s idea of masculinity” and “insecure white folks’ idea of race.”

Since Ocasio-Cortez “psycho-analyzes groups of people,” Gutfeld said he relished the ability to “return the favor.”

“She is saying that people that support Trump are projecting their masculinity and insecurity. But isn’t she saying that because of her own insecurities about her boyfriend’s masculinity? Right? She must realize how soft and buttery and feminine progressive males are, and it’s hard to get horny with a snowflake,” Gutfeld said, to some laughter.

But he wasn’t done there.

“And I think this is why she is so pro-illegal immigration: she is projecting her secret desires for young, virile men who are coming here in droves, and she is stuck with pajama boy, and it’s driving her crazy,” he went on. These Trump supporters—men, MMA fighters—drives her nuts.”

In May of 2022, Ocasio-Cortez announced that she had become engaged the previous month to web developer Riley Roberts, who she had dated since 2019. The two met as undergrads at Boston University.

After the show, Gutfeld weighed in on his own comments. “One of my finer moments of analysis,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.