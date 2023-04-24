Gutfeld Tries to Make Tucker Joke On-Air, but Co-Host Quickly Pivots
‘KEEP TALKING’
Prior to Monday’s broadcast of Fox News’ The Five, the network’s only on-air mention of Tucker Carlson’s sudden exit from Fox was morning news anchor Harris Faulkner briefly reading the right-wing channel’s official statement. During the opening segment of the popular roundtable show, however, Fox’s resident comedian Greg Gutfeld attempted to joke about his now-former colleague, prompting co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro to quickly pivot to the next topic. With the panel discussing White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice stepping down, Gutfeld quipped at the end of the segment that “in 2024, it’ll be Susan Rice versus Tucker Carlson” for president. As the panel nervously laughed, Pirro immediately interjected and teased the upcoming segment before tossing it to a commercial break. Notably, a few minutes earlier, Gutfeld also brought up Don Lemon’s termination from CNN while remarking that it’s a “big media news” day, only for Pirro to tell her colleague to “keep talking” and stay on topic.