Greg Gutfeld Wonders About Transgender Athlete’s ‘Junk’

Greg Gutfeld made a stunning inquiry during a conversation on Wednesday’s edition of The Five, asking his co-hosts whether they thought the transgender ex-NCAA swimmer Lia Thomas “has her junk.”

Thomas, a familiar Fox villain who set school records as a senior on the University of Pennsylvania women's swim team and who received the backing of other athletes at the Ivy League school via an open letter, has found herself on the receiving end of conservative animus towards transgender people more generally.

Prompted by a discussion about radio host Charlamagne tha God, who defended a Vermont Christian girls’ high school that refused to play against a team whose roster included a transgender athlete, Gutfled began his commentary by saying that he’s “always wondering if [Thomas] has her junk.”

“Biology…is common sense,” the Fox host said, “and the only way to get around common sense is to create a mass delusion backed up by the fear of being called a bigot if you see through it.”

“I am ‘live and let live,’ and hopefully a solution will be reached, but you can’t change 99.9 percent of society for 0.01 [percent],” Gutfeld continued. “That is a tyranny of the micro minority and it’s based on fear and it certainly isn’t based on compassion because I don’t think it’s compassionate to put all of this attention on everybody.”

Gutfeld maintained that he raised his concern because it’s rarely mentioned.

“Of all of these athletes, and all of these celebrities and all of these activists, how many of them have actually undergone — right?” he said, presumably referring to gender-affirming surgery or hormone therapy.

“And you can say, ‘That is none of your business.’ It is my business because you've made it our business!” Gutfeld exclaimed. “You have entered these arenas and we have no choice. If you have kids playing, you want to know in the locker room, does that person have the external genitalia or is it gone?”

“Generally,” Gutfeld concluded, “I would say this is not my business, but if you are going to make decisions — policy decisions that involve kids, surgery on healthy kids—it’s going to be my business, and I’m going to ask.”