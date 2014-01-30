Greg Miller at ICP is the Daily Pic by Blake Gopnik

A photo from the series “The Bus Stop at the End of the Driveway”, by Greg Miller, again from the faculty show at the school of the International Center of Photography in New York. The title is more or less self-explanatory: These are exurban kids waiting for their school buses in the early a.m. Ryan’s photos represent a moment and a place and an event – and even figures – that we mostly overlook. It’s always great to see photography doing its job of ostension.

