Gregory Peck's Fernand Leger Hits The Block

How does a Hollywood legend tell the love of his life how he feels? If you are Gregory Peck, you buy her Fernand Leger’s Les deux figures. The intimacy of the contrasting figures in the painting represented to Peck the love he had for his longtime wife, Veronique Peck. The painting, which Peck bought in 1984, is expected to go for between $3-5 million, and is among notable works by Picasso, Soutine, Monet, Pissarro and Derain to be auctioned off Wednesday night in Christie’s Impressionist & Modern Art Evening Sale.