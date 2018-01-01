Gretchen Carlson Tapped to Chair Miss America Board

CHEAT SHEET
Gretchen Carlson, the former Fox News host who helped bring down network chairman Roger Ailes with a sexual-harassment lawsuit, has been tapped to serve as chairwoman of the Miss America Organization board. Carlson, who won the Miss America crown in 1989, will become the first former pageant winner to lead the organization. “Honored to move this iconic program forward with so many amazing volunteers,” Carlson tweeted about the news Monday. The move comes after a major shakeup at the Miss America Organization following a leaked-email scandal that prompted its top leadership to step down. CEO Sam Haskell and President Josh Randle resigned after the emails revealed conversations with derogatory and mocking comments about former contestants.