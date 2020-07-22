‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Docs Will Battle Coronavirus in Upcoming Season
‘STORY OF A LIFETIME’
Popular medical drama Grey’s Anatomy will include a storyline about the coronavirus pandemic in its upcoming season, executive producer Krista Vernoff announced. “We’re going to address this pandemic, for sure,” Vernoff said. “There’s no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes.” The emotional toll the pandemic has taken on health-care workers will be a topic in the upcoming 17th season, as Vernoff said discussions with real doctors has highlighted the pain the virus has inflicted. The show’s 16th season was cut short when the start of the pandemic caused most Hollywood productions to shutter. The Grey’s team donated medical supplies they used for filming to health-care workers in March amid the personal protective equipment shortage. Filming remains indefinitely paused, but writers are working on scripts for the next season.