‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Set to Play ALS Patient in NBC Series
Eric Dane is set to guest star in an episode of NBC’s Brilliant Minds as an ALS patient while he is battling the disease himself. Dane, 52, is most notable for his roles in Grey’s Anatomy, Euphoria, and Countdown. The star opened up in April about being diagnosed with ALS, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and causes the loss of muscle control. The disease currently has no cure. “I don’t think this is the end of my story. I just don’t feel like it, in my heart,” Dane told Good Morning America in June. Turns out he was right! The Grey’s Anatomy actor not only worked on the third season of HBO’s Euphoria after his diagnosis, but has no landed the Brilliant Minds guest role. Dane plays the role of Matthew, an esteemed firefighter who is struggling to tell his family about his ALS diagnosis, turning to Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto), the series’ lead, for guidance. The episode is set to air Nov. 24.