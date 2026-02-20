‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Eric Dane Dies at 53 After ALS Battle

Eric Dane of the ABC hospital drama Grey’s Anatomy has died at 53 after fighting ALS.

Dane died Thursday in Los Angeles while surrounded by family and friends, according to TMZ.

Dane attends the "Countdown" Premiere and After-Party on June 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Prime Video

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight,” his family said in a statement to People Magazine.

“He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

Dane is survived by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia.

Dane portrayed Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy for seven seasons.

The actor’s final television credit was last year on another medical drama, NBC’s Brilliant Minds, in which he portrayed an ALS patient. Dane announced his diagnosis last April.

Dane and Zachary Quinto in 'Brilliant Minds' last year. NBC/Pief Weyman/NBC via Getty Images

In December, Dane said on the I AM ALS panel: “I’m fairly limited in what I can do physically as an actor, but I still have my brain, and I still have my speech, so I’m willing to just do about anything. I’ll take on any role.”

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease for which there is no cure.

Gayheart described in an interview late last year some of the warning signs they noticed: trouble using utensils.

“That’s when we started seeing doctors,” she said.

Misdiagnoses followed.

“He had this sinking feeling that it was something more serious. And I was like, ‘No, it’s not. I promise you it’s not. I can feel this! It’s gonna be OK,’” she told the outlet.