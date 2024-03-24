Griffin Dunne: Carrie Fisher Lost Her Virginity to Me

Griffin Dunne, who has a memoir coming out this spring, is spilling the tea about how his friendship with Carrie Fisher turned sexual. The After Hours actor says that Fisher was dating someone who didn’t know she was a virgin and she didn’t want him to find out she was inexperienced—so she asked Dunne to show her the ropes. “I was doing her a favor,” Dunne told Page Six. “She trusted me and gave me the honor.” Dunne, who says he was “hardly Casanova,” makes it clear that the encounter wasn’t exactly hard work. “We were into it,” he said. “We had a few practice sessions.” The sexcapades didn’t ruin the friendship, either—Dunne remained pals with the Star Wars icon until she died in 2016. His memoir, The Friday Afternoon Club, comes out in June and will include stories about his writer dad Dominick Dunne, aunt Joan Didion, and murdered sister Dominique Dunne, according to Page Six.
