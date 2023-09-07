Grimes Begs Elon Musk in Since-Deleted Tweet: ‘Let Me See My Son’
DRAMA
Grimes begged her ex Elon Musk to let her see her son, according to a since-deleted tweet posted in reply to author Water Isaacson, who had shared the first public photo of Musk’s secret twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. “Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer,” Grimes wrote, adding that she had never seen the couple’s toddlers until now and her relationship with Musk has deteriorated. Isaacson, who has written a biography about Musk, released an excerpt of the book in TIME that disclosed the twins’ names to be Strider and Azure. The SpaceX founder and Zilis quietly welcomed the twins in Nov. 2021, just months Grimes and Musk reportedly split. Musk and Grimes share two children together, son X Æ A-12, who was born in May 2020, and daughter Exa Dark Sidræl Musk, who was born in December 2021.