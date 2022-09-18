Grimes Sparks ‘Elf Ear’ Rumors After Posting Instagram Photo of Bandaged Head

Canadian musician Grimes, who has two children with Elon Musk, set the internet ablaze over the weekend when she posted a photo of her bandaged head with the caption “I did smthn crazy!” Commenters quickly speculated that she had undergone an ‘elf ears’ cosmetic procedure, which she had previously express interest in. (Musk had publicly lobbied against the idea.) Adding fuel to the rumors: Grimes declared that she had “perfected the last song” to her album while in a plastic surgery clinic, a move she called “the most Hollywood moment of all time.”