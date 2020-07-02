Groom Dies After North India Wedding That Infected More Than 100 People
The 30-year-old groom at a June wedding in northern India has died from the new coronavirus, and more than 100 of his guests have tested positive for it. State health officials in the Bihar region told The Hindustan Times that the husband was running a high fever and had diarrhea two days before his wedding and likely infected guests, as did 15 of his relatives who had contracted the virus before the celebration. He reportedly felt ill the day of the ceremony and asked to postpone it but relented on the insistence of his relatives. More than 360 people attended. After the state’s health department set up a mobile testing center in Paliganj, where the wedding took place, public health officials found 86 other positive cases. The bride tested negative.