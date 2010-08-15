Ground Zero Mosque Poll: Is It a Good Idea?

Plus, read our complete coverage of the ground zero mosque.

America Has Disgraced ItselfBy Peter Beinart

Conservative fury over the “ground zero” mosque shows that when it comes to the battle for freedom and religious liberty, the U.S. has thrown in the towel. And why are Jews so thrilled to be in lockstep with the heirs of Pat Robertson?

Obama's Bold Leadership on the MosqueBy The Daily Beast

Speaking out on the proposed mosque near ground zero may be politically unpopular or perhaps costly in the short term, but in the end it makes him a president worthy of respect, says Mark McKinnon.

Obama Cowers on the MosqueBy Tunku Varadarajan

The president’s step back from his support for the proposed mosque near ground zero reduced him from a brave man standing against intolerance to an insecure one wishing to be all things to all people, says Tunku Varadarajan.

Grow a Pair, DemocratsBy Peter Beinart

The Daily Beast's Peter Beinart says Democrats, beginning with Obama, have been utter cowards.

What Obama Got Wrong About the MosqueBy Sam Harris

After weeks of dodging the issue, at a White House Ramadan dinner Friday night President Obama came out in support of Park51, the planned Muslim community center and mosque two blocks away from the World Trade Center site.The president says he wasn't endorsing the ground zero mosque—only defending the right to build it. Sam Harris on his failure to acknowledge that Islam is different than other faiths.

Why the Mosque Scares the RightBy M.J. Akbar

There's a cynical reason that people like Newt Gingrich and Sarah Palin don't want a mosque built near ground zero, writes M.J. Akbar—it will prove that there's nothing scary about Islam.

A Muslim Questions the MosqueBy Asra Q. Nomani

A furious debate is raging over the so-called ground zero mosque. Asra Q. Nomani on why Muslims like her share the same fears about their own community as Tea Partiers do.

