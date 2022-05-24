Group Falls Off Southern California Cliff, Leaving One Dead and Three Injured
300 FOOT FALL
One man was killed and three other people were injured after falling off an ocean cliff in Southern California early Monday morning, according to local authorities. The Los Angeles Fire Department said that two men and two women fell about 300 feet over the side of a cliff in the Palos Verdes Estates area. According to Palos Verdes Estates Police Captain Steve Berber, the area has been the site of several accidents in recent years. Around 4:30 am, one of the men who fell was able to extricate himself from the rubble and alert a nearby officer to the incident, Berber said. By the time a large rescue crew arrived, two of the victims were in critical condition, including the 25-year-old Los Angeles man declared dead at the scene. Berber said that the group fell while trying to save one of the women when she got “a little too close” to the edge of the cliff. He specified that the police department is investigating the incident as an accident.