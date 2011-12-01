Group Names ‘Hugo’ Best Film

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Awards Daily
It’s that time of the year to start gearing up for the Academy Awards again. The first shot might be sounded by the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures, which on Thursday named Martin Scorsese’s Hugo the best film of 2011. The group, made up of young filmmakers, professionals, academics, enthusiasts, and students, also named Scorsese the Best Director, Tilda Swinton the Best Actress for We Need to Talk About Kevin, and George Clooney the Best Actor for The Descendants. The Oscars will be held on Feb. 26, 2012.