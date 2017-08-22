Group of Cleveland Browns Players Kneel During National Anthem

CHEAT SHEET
Nearly a dozen Cleveland Browns players knelt and huddled together during the national anthem before Monday evening’s preseason game against the New York Giants. According to Cleveland.com, players Isaiah Crowell, Duke Johnson, Jabrill Peppers, Christian Kirksey, Seth DeValve, Jamie Collins, Kenny Britt, Ricardo Louis and Jamar Taylor were the players who knelt near the bench. Additionally, the outlet reported, DeShone Kizer, Shon Coleman, Britton Colquitt and Jason McCourty stood by the protesting group. The Browns organization released a statement declaring the pre-game national anthem a “great tradition,” while adding that they “respect the personal liberties afforded by our country, including the freedom of personal expression.”