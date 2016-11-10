GrubHub CEO: Resign if You Back Trump

CHEAT SHEET
GrubHub CEO Matt Maloney wrote an email to his employees to speak out against President-elect Donald Trump, saying that if they don’t believe in an inclusive environment, they should resign. “While demeaning, insulting, and ridiculing minorities, immigrants, and the physically/mentally disabled worked for Mr. Trump, I want to be clear that his behavior—and these views, have no place at GrubHub,” Maloney wrote. “Had he worked here, many of his comments would have resulted in his immediate termination.” He also emphasized that the company would fight for any employee who felt scared or alienated.