Grumpy Cat, Internet Sensation, Is Dead at Age 7

Grumpy Cat, the perennially frowning feline that became an internet sensation, is dead at the age of 7, her owners say. The cat spawned memes, toys, books, and even a Lifetime TV Christmas special. “We are unimaginably heartbroken to announce the loss of our beloved Grumpy Cat,” the sour-faced pussycat’s family and manager announced in a Twitter statement early Friday. “Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome.” The statement goes on to say the Grumpy Cat, whose real name was Tardar Sauce, died on May 14, in “the arms” of her mommy, Tabatha. “Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world—even when times were tough. Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere.”