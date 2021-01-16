GSA Whitewashing COVID Response: Watchdog
JUST MAKE IT STOP ALREADY
The U.S. government’s General Services Administration (GSA) is “impeding the oversight of its COVID-19 activities,” according to an alert memorandum issued Friday by the agency’s inspector general. The GSA is tasked with cleaning and sanitizing federal office space, which has become especially important during the pandemic. The alert says GSA employees have been prevented by management from speaking directly with investigators auditing the agency’s COVID response, which has delayed and “compromised the integrity of information” being shared. Embattled GSA administrator Emily Murphy, who stepped down yesterday, defended her actions but did not offer “any new or compelling information to refute [the report’s] findings,” the watchdog’s report concludes.