GTA 6 Trailer Officially Released Early After Leaking Online

Rockstar Games finally dropped an official trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI late Monday after it leaked online ahead of schedule.

The 90-second preview featuring guns, twerking, and a man wrangling an alligator out of a swimming pool comes over ten years after the release of its predecessor, GTA V, which was released in September 2013 and reportedly became the most profitable entertainment product in history by raking in $8 billion in revenue.

Fans who’ve spent the last decade waiting for a new installment in the franchise will have to wait a little longer to actually play the game, however, with the trailer teasing a 2025 release date.

The trailer was posted hours earlier than planned after the whole thing was leaked on social media, albeit with a large watermark urging viewers to buy Bitcoin. “Out trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube,” publisher Rockstar Games wrote in an X post linking to the trailer.

The game is set in the fictional Miami-esque Vice City, the same location used in the 2006 PSP game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories, a prequel to 2002’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. The trailer for the new game showcases Lucia, the first female protagonist to feature in an open-world GTA game.

Monday’s leak is just the latest unplanned hiccup related to the game’s release amid a feverish clamor for updates about its progress. In September 2022, around 90 videos from an in-development version of the game were posted online by a hacker who claimed to have infiltrated Rockstar’s internal Slack channel. Rockstar confirmed that the footage was real and said it was “extremely disappointed” that details of the game had come out due to the hack.