Nordstrom Pulls Gucci’s $790 ‘Indy Turban’ After Online Backlash

Nordstrom has announced that it’s pulling a $790 Gucci “turban” from its stores after online backlash. “We have decided to stop carrying this product and have removed it from the site. It was never our intent to disrespect this religious and cultural symbol,” Nordstrom wrote in a tweet Wednesday. “We sincerely apologize to anyone who may have been offended by this.” Nordstrom labeled the headwear as an “Indy Full Turban,” describing it as a “gorgeously crafted turban” that is “ready to turn heads while keeping you in comfort as well as trademark style.” The item first sparked complaints after it premiered on the runway last year, but was nevertheless picked up by retailers. The bright blue turban is almost identical to the traditional headwear of Sikhs, a religion that originated in the Punjab region in northern India.