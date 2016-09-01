Guccifer Sentenced to 52 Months in Prison

CHEAT SHEET
Romanian computer hacker Marcel “Guccifer” Lazar was sentenced Thursday to 52 months in prison on charges of aggravated identify theft and unauthorized access of a computer. Lazar’s hacking infamously exposed Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email domain during her tenure as secretary of State, although the FBI denied he ever had access to her server. After being extradited from Romania this year, the hacker pleaded guilty to both charges against him. Lazar is believed to have hacked into email accounts of nearly 100 victims over a two-year span, and he leaked email exchanges between Clinton and her confidant Sidney Blumenthal. A federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, handed the hacker his prison sentence.