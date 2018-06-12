Guess Chairman Paul Marciano Resigns After Misconduct Probe

Paul Marciano has resigned after an internal investigation into harassment allegations against the Guess? Inc. co-founder was completed. The company has paid a total of $500,000 to multiple women who accused him of sexual misconduct. Marciano’s brother Maurice has taken over his role, but Paul Marciano will remain on the board until his contract expires in January 2019. Guess said the settlements resolve “claims of five individuals” and that it does not admit liability or fault. “Marciano exercised poor judgment in his communications with models and photographers and in placing himself in situations in which plausible allegations of improper conduct could, and did, arise,” investigators said. The claims against him included allegations of “inappropriate comments and texts, and unwanted advances including kissing and groping,” Guess said.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10