Guess Where This Anti-China Candidate Allegedly Got His Campaign Merch From

Rob Bresnahan Jr. has run a staunchly anti-China campaign in selling himself to voters during his competitive House race as a Republican, arguing the country is stealing Pennsylvania’s manufacturing jobs. “Here in northeastern Pennsylvania, there used to be hundreds of businesses like ours that made things until DC politicians turned off the lights on American manufacturing and sent those jobs to China,” Bresnahan said in his campaign launch video . Yet, similarly to revelations in 2015 surrounding Donald Trump and his ties to China, it was revealed Thursday that at least some of Bresnahan’s official campaign merch was reportedly made in, you guessed it, China. That detail became public in a Raw Story article, which cited an anonymous source close to Bresnahan’s campaign who reportedly won the sweater in a raffle conducted by the campaign. That source alleged that the same jacket design, a black three-quarter zip, has been worn by Bresnahan multiple times during his campaign. Derek Rockey, a spokesperson for Bresnahan, told Raw Story that attacks on Bresnahan over the sweater were “pathetic” and that he purchased the sweaters from a local small business.