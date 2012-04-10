Guillen Suspended for Five Games

CHEAT SHEET
Ozzie Guillen struck out big time just days after the baseball season began. The Marlins manager is scheduled to speak in Miami Tuesday morning after a Time magazine article quoted him remarking “I love Fidel Castro,” then offering some explanation. The local Miami-Dade population is about 34 percent Cuban, and maybe Guillen was just trying to find some common ground with the locals, but the Venezuelan Guillen made a serious misstep as far as Mayor Carlos Gimenez, who condemned the remarks, was concerned. What may have been some misguided bluster will have serious ramifications, with ESPN reporting that Guillen has been suspended by the Marlins for five games.