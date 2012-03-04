Gulf Arabs Refuse to Arm Syrian Rebels

Despite talk of ending the carnage in Syria and defending the opposition, Gulf Arab leaders have offered little material support to the rebels. Many leaders fear that extremists may be fighting alongside the opposition forces. One Saudi official said, “We have very clear concerns about the opposition and who they are. Short of any Arab army going in there, everybody is trying to determine the best way forward.” Last week, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said that the U.S. has not offered arms or weapons because of similar fears that they might end up in the hands of al Qaeda or other extremists. On Saturday, the Free Syrian Army commander complained that “There is no practical support from the international community. It’s been all talk.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10