Gun Not Linked to Chasen Murder

What seemed a break in the Ronni Chasen murder case appears to have been misleading. The man who killed himself when undercover police came to question him about the murder of Hollywood publicist Ronni Chasen used a gun different than the one fired in her killing. The man, Harold Martin Smith, shot himself as police approached him in the lobby. Smith had a long criminal history, and at least one person in his building says he bragged about killing Chasen, though others say he was too mentally unstable to be reliable.