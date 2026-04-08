Gun-Obsessed Trust Funder Running to Unseat Top Trump Ally in Congress

A gun influencer with tens of millions of followers has filed to run against Rep. Randy Fine, a top backer of Donald Trump known for controversial posts and cheerleading the president’s war with Iran.

Dan Bilzerian, who rose to fame by documenting his lavish lifestyle of guns, girls, and travel, officially filed to run against Fine in Florida’s 6th House District on Tuesday, making good on a threat he first made on X last month, NBC News first reported.

“I’m going to run against fat f--k @RepFine for Congress,” the trust funder posted on March 25.

Dan Bilzerian, 45, grew his social media following, including 30 million on Instagram, in part by constantly posting photographs of himself with scantily dressed women. Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Ignite Internat

The address listed on Bilzerian’s FEC filing is the same address as Lake County Commissioner Anthony Sabatini’s law firm. Sabatini, himself a controversial, failed GOP candidate, confirmed to The Hill that Bilzerian is running as a Republican.

Bilzerian, 45, is a Florida native and conspiracist who has been accused of antisemitism by the likes of Piers Morgan, having suggested Jews were behind the September 11 attacks, the Iraq War, and presidential assassinations.

“At this point, the label ‘antisemite’ is a badge of honor,” he posted to X last summer.

Bilzerian, who is the son of a convicted fraudster Paul Bilzerian, has tagged or replied to Fine, a Jewish Trump-endorsed lawmaker, in at least 30 posts on X since Fine was sworn into Congress on April 2, 2025. Fine won a special election to replace U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz, who vacated his deep-red seat to join the Trump administration, but did so with significantly slimmer margins than expected.

The influencer’s most recent post targeting Fine said this week, “Hey look it’s jew first, Israel second and America last randy fine.”

Asked for his reaction to Bilzerian’s announcement of his intent to run, Fine told the reporter Pablo Manríquez on March 26 that he did not know who the influencer was.

PabloReports: What do you make of Dan Bilzerian saying he’s going to challenge you?



Fine: I really don’t know who he is. pic.twitter.com/ClsY92dRH5 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 26, 2026

“I don’t know anything about him,” Fine said.

Fine, 51, has not said anything about Bilzerian on X since, but he is a frequent poster on other matters. Just this week, he replied “NO” to over two dozen critics, including Democratic lawmakers, who called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked to remove Trump from power after he threatened to annihilate all of Iran.

Bilzerian, meanwhile, called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked himself.

Republican Rep. Randy Fine, 51, is a staunchly pro-Israel lawmaker. He lists his pronouns on X as being “Hebrew/Hammer.” Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“Trump is an extreme narcissist, he’s going to nuke Iran because his ego can’t handle that he’s losing the war and his lies will be exposed,” Bilzerian posted on X. “25th amendment.”

Both men are known to stir up controversy on social media.

Fine faced significant backlash after he posted last month, “If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.”

That was not the first time Fine’s posts about Muslims received condemnation.

In December 2023, Fine responded to images of Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid convoys by posting: “Stop the trucks. Let them eat rockets. There are plenty of those. #BombsAway.”

This February, he wrote that “Palestinian is a synonym for evil.”

Fine’s office did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast. A campaign spokesperson brushed off Bilzerian’s presence in the race in a statement to The Hill.