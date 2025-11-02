MAGA Rep. Rages at ‘Entitled’ Food Stamp Recipients

Randy Fine raged against welfare recipients while bashing “bleeding heart liberalism.’

The newcomer Florida congressman appeared on Newsmax’s Sunday Agenda, and gave his impassioned speech to host Lidia Curanaj. After being shown footage of people lining up for items at a food bank, Fine became indignant.

“You showed some extraordinary clips of people who actually feel entitled to food stamps,” Fine raged. “No one is entitled to it!”

His comment came after after Curanaj fawned over Fine’s recent X post on the topic.

“I am going to introduce a bill to ban all non-citizens from any form of welfare. No Food Stamps. No Section 8 housing. No Medicaid. No Cash Assistance. Not one penny. Not one. if you want free stuff, go home,” he wrote on October 29.

After Curanaj professed her “love” for the post, Fine delved further into his issues against the welfare system.

“Keep in mind, we‘re paying for this with borrowed money. So liberals aren’t even taxing people to do it, that’s why we have a trillion dollar per year deficit,“ he said.

“And it’s not just illegals getting these benefits, it’s also legal immigrants getting these benefits. My view is this: if you want to come to America for freedom and opportunity, that’s a discussion I’m willing to have,” Fine continued.

“But if you’re coming here—whether it’s legally or illegally—to get free stuff, you ought to stay home. Immigrants ought to be self-reliant, if they aren’t we shouldn’t be letting them into our country."

Curanaj, whose parents moved to the U.S. from Albania with the help of a guarantor, strongly agreed with Fine’s words. The host asked what happened to policy since that time that allowed those who became “burdens” to stay.

“Bleeding heart liberalism led to bad policy,“ Fine replied. ”A lot of ‘Boo-hoo-hoo, I feel bad for people,’ but not actually thinking about the consequences. Not thinking about the cost, the fraud—and the fact that you’re going to make certain people reliant on the government for life.“

The congressman said that SNAP recipients should be 'grateful' to the taxpayer, despite earlier stating that borrowed money, not taxpayers, funds welfare. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Despite earlier saying that national debt, not taxpayers, funds welfare, he then added to recipients: “That is a gift that is given to you by your fellow taxpayers because you are unable to care for yourself.“