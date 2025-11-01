Newsom Nails Trump for Gatsby Party on Eve of Food Stamp Crisis

California Governor Gavin Newsom tore into Donald Trump for partying like it’s 1922 given that nearly an eighth of the U.S. population is about to go hungry.

“Donald Trump hosted a Great Gatsby party while SNAP benefits were about to disappear for 42 million Americans,” the top Democrat raged on X early Saturday. “He does not give a damn about you.”

Trump’s opulent Friday night Halloween bash—themed around F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic Prohibition-era literary critique of the wealth, excess and moral emptiness of privilege built atop societal inequality—came the night before funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program expired due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Newsom shredded Trump over the deeply ironic optics of the president's Halloween bash. X/Gavin Newsom

Footage from the Mar-a-Lago soiree shows Trump seated at a lavish banquet table, chatting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio while his officials and allies mingled with celebrities and loyal supporters of the MAGA movement, all decked out in glitzy Jazz Age costumes.

Roughly 42 million Americans rely on the food stamp program, which had already suffered cuts worth an estimated $186 billion under the president’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” spending measures earlier in July. One Republican Congressman told affected constituents earlier this week they might minimize impact if they chose to “stop smoking crack.”

You can’t make this up: Trump is holding a Great Gatsby themed party at his private club in Palm Beach tonight as he tries to withhold SNAP and health care subsidies from tens of millions of Americans. The tagline for the party is “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody” and… pic.twitter.com/XHtbi9g3ka — Alex cali (@Alexcal45470092) November 1, 2025

There was little hope this week of a last-minute breakthrough amid the funding deadlock, expected to surpass the previous record for overall duration come Wednesday, which was set at 35 days during a partial shutdown under the first Trump administration in 2019.

The earlier shutdown primarily stemmed from disputes about border wall funding. The current impasse concerns a far wider set of bitter disagreements that cut to the heart of Trump’s agenda, ranging from healthcare and food subsidies to climate programs and federal spending caps.

Amid inflation and ongoing uncertainty caused by the president’s trade war with much of the rest of the planet, economic losses are thought to have ranged from $7 to $15 billion, or a 0.1-2 percent shrinkage in GDP, for each week the shutdown has lasted so far.

Since the shutdown began on Oct. 1, the Trump administration has been at pains to frame the funding lapse as a result of unreasonable Democratic demands for increased healthcare spending.

Many federal agency websites currently display banners faulting the “radical left” for the suspension to their operations, despite a ban on federal employees engaging in political messaging under the 1939 Hatch Act.