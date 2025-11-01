Mar-a-Lago Guests Spill Tacky Details of Trump’s Gatsby Bash

Details are beginning to emerge from Donald Trump’s opulently out-of-touch Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago Friday night—and it looks to have been about as lavish as you might expect.
Images from the Great Gatsby-themed soiree show the president beaming and speaking with top members of his administration, political allies, celebrities, and loyal supporters of the MAGA movement, all decked out in elaborate Jazz Age costumes and surrounded by Prohibition-era decor.
One clip, posted to X by right wing “monitoring” account PatriotTakes, features burlesque dancers suggestively fluttering feather fans among a sea of guests under the glare of bright neon banners.
Another photo, posted by the same account, features a mouthwatering spread of dessert options, including macaroons and cheesecakes, set against antique wood panelling and under the watchful eye of a painted portrait of a remarkably trim-looking Trump in his younger years.
A further clip, uploaded to X by MeidasTouch, shows the president grinning and chatting happily with fellow diners at his table as waiters dart about under 1920s chandeliers holding trays of exotic cocktails.
Photos captured by professional photographers at the event itself meanwhile feature female dancers wearing laced flapper dresses and feather headbands, along with what appear to be two giant silver and gold beachballs floating in the resort’s pool.
In photos posted by guests, Trump can be seen taking photos with guests, including his appointee Jeanine Pirro. In photos screenshotted on from Instagram stories and reposted to the PatriotTakes X account, one woman dressed in showgirl attire can be seen sitting inside of a giant champagne glass.
Critics have been quick tearing into the president for hosting a party, themed around an iconic work of 1920s fiction about the excess and moral emptiness of social privilege built on economic inequality. It is a particularly glaring disparity as the party was thrown the night before funding expired for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program due to the ongoing government funding deadlock.
“Donald Trump hosted a Great Gatsby party while SNAP benefits were about to disappear for 42 million Americans,” California Governor Gavin Newsom posted early Saturday morning. “He does not give a damn about you.”
Roughly an eighth of the U.S. population indeed relies on the foot stamp program, which had already been scythed back to the tune of $186 million under Trump’s spending measures, introduced in July.
One Republican Congressman sparked controversy ahead of Saturday’s lapse in funding for the program by suggesting his constituents should “stop smoking crack” if they wanted to minimize its impact.