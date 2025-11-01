Mar-a-Lago Guests Spill Tacky Details of Trump’s Gatsby Bash

Details are beginning to emerge from Donald Trump’s opulently out-of-touch Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago Friday night—and it looks to have been about as lavish as you might expect.

Images from the Great Gatsby-themed soiree show the president beaming and speaking with top members of his administration, political allies, celebrities, and loyal supporters of the MAGA movement, all decked out in elaborate Jazz Age costumes and surrounded by Prohibition-era decor.

The lavish event came the night before funding for food stamps expired for roughly 42 million Americans. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The MAGA leader was spotted holding court with top aides like Marco Rubio and Jeanine Pirro, along with political allies and loyal supporters. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

One clip, posted to X by right wing “monitoring” account PatriotTakes, features burlesque dancers suggestively fluttering feather fans among a sea of guests under the glare of bright neon banners.

Dancers at Trump’s Halloween party as people begin losing food stamps under his administration pic.twitter.com/LWknoEktw6 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 1, 2025

Another photo, posted by the same account, features a mouthwatering spread of dessert options, including macaroons and cheesecakes, set against antique wood panelling and under the watchful eye of a painted portrait of a remarkably trim-looking Trump in his younger years.

Dessert spread at Mar-a-Lago as Americans begin losing food stamps under Trump pic.twitter.com/G9PBXfYdva — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 1, 2025

A further clip, uploaded to X by MeidasTouch, shows the president grinning and chatting happily with fellow diners at his table as waiters dart about under 1920s chandeliers holding trays of exotic cocktails.

Trump is holding a Great Gatsby/Roaring 20s-themed party at his private club in Palm Beach tonight as he tries to withhold SNAP and health care subsidies from millions of Americans. pic.twitter.com/2hxQKpJLTi — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 1, 2025

Photos captured by professional photographers at the event itself meanwhile feature female dancers wearing laced flapper dresses and feather headbands, along with what appear to be two giant silver and gold beachballs floating in the resort’s pool.

In photos posted by guests, Trump can be seen taking photos with guests, including his appointee Jeanine Pirro. In photos screenshotted on from Instagram stories and reposted to the PatriotTakes X account, one woman dressed in showgirl attire can be seen sitting inside of a giant champagne glass.

Critics have been quick tearing into the president for hosting a party, themed around an iconic work of 1920s fiction about the excess and moral emptiness of social privilege built on economic inequality. It is a particularly glaring disparity as the party was thrown the night before funding expired for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program due to the ongoing government funding deadlock.

Dancers walk through an event hall at Mar-a-Lago during Trump's Gatsby-themed Halloween bash. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Giant gilded water balloons were also spotted in the resort's pool. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

“Donald Trump hosted a Great Gatsby party while SNAP benefits were about to disappear for 42 million Americans,” California Governor Gavin Newsom posted early Saturday morning. “He does not give a damn about you.”

Newsom shredded Trump over the deeply ironic optics of the president's Halloween bash. X/Gavin Newsom

Roughly an eighth of the U.S. population indeed relies on the foot stamp program, which had already been scythed back to the tune of $186 million under Trump’s spending measures, introduced in July.