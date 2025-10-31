MAGA Rep. Tells SNAP Recipients to ‘Stop Smoking Crack’ in Bonkers Post

A MAGA-mad congressman has gone on a finger-pointing rant aimed at food aid recipients, accusing them of “smoking crack” ahead of a lapse in benefit funding.

Rep. Clay Higgins, 64, hit out at Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) users, saying those without a month’s supply in their pantries didn’t deserve the help.

His comments come less than 48 hours ahead of funds expiring for the aid program, on which 42 million Americans rely. Cheques will stop on Saturday unless a last-minute breakthrough can be made.

“There are 22 million American households receiving SNAP benefits for groceries, at $4200 per year on average,” he said. “Try to get your head wrapped around how many pantries you can stock with $4200 dollars [sic] in properly shopped groceries.

“Any American who has been receiving $4200 dollars [sic] per year of free groceries and does NOT have at least one month of groceries stocked should never again receive SNAP, because wow, stop smoking crack.”

SNAP benefits are designed to alleviate food poverty nationwide. However, some commentators fear it could be used as leverage to ensure that partisan policy is included in legislation to end the ongoing 31-day shutdown.

Rep. Clay Higgins talked about crack in relation to a rant about SNAP recipients. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

An op-ed in The Washington Post noted, “It’s not designed for stimulating the economy or propping up stores, truckers, or farmers. Nor should it be a bargaining chip for ending a government shutdown.”

SNAP benefits are received by some of the poorest households in the country.

In January, the think tank The Center for Budget and Policy Priorities described it as “the nation’s most important anti-hunger program.”

According to its data, in Rep. Higgins’ home state of Louisiana, 847,100 residents received SNAP, amounting to 18 percent of the state population. The national rate is 12 percent.

Across the country, roughly 42 million people use SNAP benefits. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Of Louisiana participants, 69 percent “are in families with children,” and 37 percent “are in families with members who are older adults or are disabled.”

According to the Urban Institute, President Donald Trump’s so-called ‘big beautiful bill’ in July led to cuts worth $186 billion to SNAP programming.

Republicans and Democrats largely remain dug in on their positions after weeks of assertions that the other is to blame.

Among the employees affected are some in key infrastructure roles such as air traffic controllers. On Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration was close to cancelling all landings at Orlando Airport because it had “no certified controllers for a period of time, “which it said would ”prevent landings.”

People in Florida receive food bank donations ahead of a potential lapse in funding for SNAP benefits. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Some concessions have been made to allow certain federal employees to get paid. On Oct. 12, Trump ordered Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to ensure that active military personnel continued to receive cheques.

“I will not allow the Democrats to hold our Military, and the entire Security of our Nation, HOSTAGE, with their dangerous Government Shutdown,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Higgins, meanwhile, has a strong track record for toeing the line with Trump.

In 2020, he said the presidential election had been “compromised,” adding, “I have to tell you that this election, our president won this election.” According to Newsweek, he then said, “And if any American would stand by and allow the total dissolution of our republic, then you’re not an American.”