Kash Fumes at MAGA for Not Defending His $60M FBI Jet Date

Kash Patel is fuming at his “allies” for not rushing to his aid amid allegations that he’s been using government planes to rendezvous with his girlfriend.

The embattled FBI director has been under fire after a self-styled whistleblower drew attention to his private jet use last week. Among the allegations: Patel jetted off on a $60 million plane to watch his girlfriend’s concert and visit her city.

Patel, 45, blasted the “baseless” rumors in a lengthy post on X Sunday afternoon, slamming “supposed allies staying silent” and defending his girlfriend, whom he referred to as a “country music sensation.”

X

“I am proud of the work of this FBI. We’re taking violent criminals off the streets in record numbers, crushing the fentanyl crisis, dismantling cartels, saving children, hunting down terrorists—and so much more,” he began.

“Let me be clear: we will not be distracted by baseless rumors or the noise from uninformed internet anarchists and the fake news.”

He continued: “I’ve always said—criticize me all you want. But going after the people doing great work, my personal life, or those around me is a total disgrace. The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis—a true patriot and the woman I’m proud to call my partner in life—are beyond pathetic. She is a rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes. I’m so blessed she’s in my life.”

He added that attacking his partner, 26-year-old Alexis Wilkins, was “cowardly and jeopardizes our safety.”

“And to our supposed allies staying silent—your silence is louder than the clickbait haters,” he concluded.

Patel was spotted at the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State University, where his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, performed at a Real American Freestyle (RAF) pro-wrestling event on Saturday. Wilkins posted a picture of herself with Patel—sporting an FBI-branded hoodie—at the event to her Instagram account on Sunday, the morning after the show.

Alexis Wilkins / Instagram

Public flight logs for Patel’s plane, N708JH, reveal the aircraft landed at Pennsylvania’s State College Airport on Oct. 25—the day of the RAF event—at 5:40 p.m. EST. It took off from the same airport at 8:03 p.m. EST and landed in Nashville at 8:28 p.m. CDT. It departed the next morning at 9:37 a.m. CDT for San Angelo, Texas, for unknown reasons.

Patel’s date night was first spotted by Kyle Seraphin, a conservative former FBI agent turned FBI-critical podcaster. “We’re in the middle of a government shutdown where they’re not even gonna pay all of the employees that work for the agency that this guy heads,” said Seraphin on his Monday episode of The Kyle Seraphin Show. “And this guy is jetting off to hang out with his girlfriend in Nashville on our dime?”

The piling allegations against Patel are laced with irony. Former FBI directors James Comey and Chris Wray both faced criticism for improper use of government planes for personal reasons—and Patel was a particularly vocal critic of Wray in 2022.

In a 2023 Truth Social post, Patel dubbed Wray a “#GovernmentGangster” and accused him of “jetting off out on tax payer dollars while dodging accountability for the implosion of the FBI on his watch.”

Kash Patel / Truth Social

Patel’s fiery rebuke also comes amid reported “frustration” inside the Trump administration after he touted a terror bust before agents and prosecutors could get their facts straight, according to one report. Among those said to be fed up with the former MAGA podcaster’s antics are Attorney General Pam Bondi and her deputy, Todd Blanche, sources told MSNBC.